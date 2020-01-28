Podcast: Peter Moyle Interviewed by John Sherman

Dubbed the “Godfather of California fish biology,” Peter Moyle is in the news once again, this time appearing on a new podcast episode that’s part of the Barbless Co. Podcast Network.

Earlier this year, Moyle was named Fly Fisherman Magazine’s Conservationist of the Year. He’s spent his life with fish, and was an integral part of instilling catch-and-release fishing in California. Moyle also put in a ton of work to help save California coho salmon.

You can catch the episode with Moyle’s interview below.