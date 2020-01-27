Hex Mayfly Hatches Decreasing by 84 percent

The hex mayfly hatches of the Midwest are common knowledge, even out here in the Rockies where I live. Fishing buddies of mine from the Midwest have always shared the stories of these hatches, and it’s been on my bucket list to fish one throughout the night.

However, I might not get the chance to do that. According to a recent piece by Chad Shmukler in Hatch Magazine, the population of hex mayflies that produce this legendary hatch has declined by 84 percent.

Chad details the science behind the decline in his usual meticulous fashion, and it’s something I encourage every angler to read. Don’t skip out on this piece.