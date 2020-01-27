Emerger Strategies goes Carbon Neutral

Charleston, SC, January 7, 2020 – Sustainable business consultancy Emerger Strategies mission is to solve the climate crisis by improving the social, environmental and economic bottom lines of their clients. In an effort to practice what they preach, Emerger Strategies has gone carbon neutral by way of energy efficiency and the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). Additionally, Emerger Strategies will be offering a series of Sustainable Business Workshops in the US and Caribbean at select fly fishing lodges to demonstrate how your business can solve the climate crisis by going carbon neutral too.

Emerger Strategies has been measuring their carbon footprint since 2016 and began offsetting their office greenhouse gas emissions with the purchase of RECs from wind farms in 2017. Emerger Strategies has now taken the next step on their own sustainability journey by offsetting all of their Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, such as business travel, through the purchase of additional RECs from a solar farm, which has enabled Emerger Strategies to go carbon neutral. Rick Crawford, Emerger Strategies President, had this to say, “Climate change is the single greatest threat to fisheries and our entire planet. The 2020’s will prove to be a critical decade in solving the climate crisis and I want to be part of the solution by working with each of my clients to achieve carbon neutrality, zero waste and other sustainability and social initiatives that make the world a better place!”

Looking to 2020 and beyond, Emerger Strategies will be hosting a series of Sustainable Business Workshops at select fly fishing lodges in the US and Caribbean. There are a couple in the works for 2020, but one Sustainable Business Workshop has been confirmed at Tailwater Lodge November 2-6, 2020. Crawford also had this to say about the Sustainable Business Workshops, “I have been in the sustainability field for a decade now, have helped many businesses reduce costs and improve their environmental and social performance and I can’t wait to show others how simple it is to make the business case for sustainability. I am thrilled for the opportunity to show others how they can use their business as a tool to affect positive change!” Attendees can expect 3 days of fly fishing, sustainable business education and training and walk away ready to begin their own sustainability journey towards zero waste, carbon neutrality and more. Additional Sustainable Business Workshops and locations will be added shortly, so stay tuned!

For more information and details regarding the Sustainable Business Workshops, please contact Rick Crawford at [email protected]

ABOUT EMERGER STRATEGIES

After graduating with an MBA in Sustainable Business from Marylhurst University and spending a decade in the sustainability field doing everything from installing solar panels, manufacturing biodiesel and working in sales, marketing and sustainability consulting at several green building software start-ups, Rick Crawford founded the sustainable business consultancy Emerger Strategies in 2016. Emerger Strategies mission is “To solve the climate crisis by improving the social, environmental and economic bottom lines of your business.” For more information, please visit: www.emergerstrategies.com