Wine Spill Threatens Trout, Salmon in California

According to a report from CNN, more than 97,000 gallons of red wine were spilled into the Russian River, a popular trout, salmon, and steelhead fishery in California. The Russian eventually empties into the Pacific Ocean just north of San Francisco.

While no fish deaths have been reported yet, CNN reports that scientists believe the wine will kill the aquatic insects that fish primarily feed on. With a food base devastate like this, it’s not looking good for the immediate future of fish survival in the Russian River.