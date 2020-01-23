Podcast on Fly Fishing in Texas
Chances are, when you think of Texas, fly fishing doesn’t immediately come to mind. The state is a haven for private big game hunts for exotic animals. However, the Hill Country of south Texas is home to some surprisingly great trout fishing.
In the latest podcast from the folks over at Ask About Fly Fishing, guide Chris Johnson tells all about fly fishing the Texas Hill Country. Take a listen and you might just find an idea for your next great fishing adventure.
