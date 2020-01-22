Podcast: Healing through Fly Fishing

So, I almost never get this opportunity, but I couldn’t pass it up.

A politician (former, in this case) discussed fly fishing on a podcast, and did so in a thoughtful, caring way.

Former NBA player and senator Bill Bradley (D, N.J.) hosts an intriguing podcast entitled “American Voices.” In a recent episode, he interviews veterans about fly fishing, and how it has helped heal them after the horrors of war. It’s only a half-hour long, but powerful and worth a listen.