Giant Norwegian Salmon

Norway is a bucket-list angling destination for many people, and for good reason. It’s a gorgeous, relatively untouched, country, with fish that don’t see as much pressure as those in other European countries.

But it’s not just the trout that are the main draw in this country. A recent article by Askel Hembre details what he calls a “River of big salmons (sic), known for its good fly fishing and easy accessibility.”

I don’t know about you, but a river known for big salmon that’s easy to get to sounds great to me. Read the rest of Hembre’s report on this river, and try not to start looking at flights to Norway.