Skydiving, Kayaking, and Fly Fishing VR Therapy

What do skydiving, kayaking, and fly fishing all have in common?

Not much at first glance. But a recent piece from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, MO) ties them together in one of the most unique, and meaningful, ways I’ve ever seen. Veterans in St. Louis now have the opportunity to participate in these activities thanks to virtual reality. And the results are astonishing.

To quote Munz, “Last summer, the St. Louis VA began integrating virtual reality into therapy for patients with paralysis . . . It’s a useful tool in helping patients cope and encouraging them to lead active lives.”

This is a fantastic story, and one worth reading in its entirety. You can do so here.