How to Cook Fish Over Fire

If you ever need anything related to cooking fish or wild game, then you probably should head to MeatEater first. Steven Rinella’s cookbook is like a Bible to most sportsmen I know, and it’s always fun to try new recipes on your favorite wild game.

Which is why I wanted to share this new piece by Lukas Leaf, on how to cook fish over a fire. With the proliferation of the catch-and-release campaign, I know far fewer anglers today who can actually gut or fillet a fish, much less how to cook one over a campfire. Leaf takes you through what you need to know.