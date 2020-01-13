Removing the Snake River Dams

Anyone who’s paid attention to the effort to save steelhead and salmon in the Pacific Northwest has likely heard of the push to remove the four dams on the lower section of the Snake River. These dams, originally created for power generation and transportation of goods via barges, have had a direct, negative result on salmon and steelhead populations.

The particulars are depressing, but longtime fishing writer Chris Hunt gives hope for the cause in his most recent piece in Hatch Magazine.

This is one of the more pressing conservation issues of our time, and certainly of this still-new decade. Take the time to read through Hunt’s piece. The more anglers, outdoors enthusiasts, and wildlife lovers who know about this issue, the greater chance we have of saving these perilously endangered fish.