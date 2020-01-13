Movie Monday: History of the North Fork of the White River

The folks over at Bluff LINE Media are incredibly talented anglers, storytellers, and filmmakers. So, it should surprise no one that the fifth installment of their “Ozarks on the Fly” series is such a spectacular experience.

The film details the history of the North Fork of the White River, in Arkansas. As a lifelong resident of the Rocky Mountains, I sometimes forget that the trout fishing elsewhere in the country is just as satisfying as what I have in my backyard. Then, I watch films like this one and remember how unbelievably beautiful the rest of this country is.

So, happy Monday, and enjoy the show.