NY College Student Drowns While Fly Fishing

January 6, 2020 By: Marshall Cutchin

Jared Fearby was a conservation biology student at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.  He and his grandfather became separated while fishing and he was discovered unconscious in the water.

It’s a reminder that small accidents–falling and hitting one’s head, for example–can lead to tragedy on any body of water.  Fishing with a friend and keeping them in sight is not a bad routine for any fly fishers.