NY College Student Drowns While Fly Fishing
Jared Fearby was a conservation biology student at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry. He and his grandfather became separated while fishing and he was discovered unconscious in the water.
It’s a reminder that small accidents–falling and hitting one’s head, for example–can lead to tragedy on any body of water. Fishing with a friend and keeping them in sight is not a bad routine for any fly fishers.
Peter Moyle is Conservationist of the Year
