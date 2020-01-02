“The Ghosts of Casa Mar”

Dave Sherwood writes eloquently about the emergence and decline of Casa Mar lodge in Costa Rica, a place where a legion of fly fishing personalities cut their teeth on tarpon. Casa Mar is more than just a memory, writes Sherwood: “these early visitors took lessons gleaned in Costa Rica back to the United States, part of a virtuous cycle that led to the development and perfection of new techniques, flies, lines, knots and rods. Years later, Lefty Kreh, flyfishing’s patron-savant and a good friend of Barnes’, would declare that more tarpon had likely been caught at Casa Mar than any other place on the planet.” In Fly Fish Journal.