Denver 2020 Fly Fishing Show

The Fly Fishing Show in Denver, CO, is back for 2020. Featuring the usual slate of manufacturers, authors, filmmakers, and assorted trout bums, the Denver show is a can’t-miss event for anglers in the Mountain West. The 2020 show runs from Jan. 3 – 5.

The Denver show kicks off show season for the fly fishing industry, and a lot of anglers attend in order to ward off the cabin fever that comes from a Rocky Mountain winter. If you haven’t been able to get on the water due to terrible weather or too many family obligations, the Denver show might be the antidote.