AFFTA Fisheries Fund Artist Auction
The American Fly Fishing Trade Association’s Fisheries Fund Artist Auction is now live. “From grassroots projects to national-level initiatives, the Fund supports the important work that’s happening to preserve and protect our vital resources and attract more people to fly fishing.” Check out the unique items up for auction on the AFFTA website. The auction will run through December 31, 2019.
←Previous Story
Turneffe Flats Resort in Belize Adds Solar Panels for 80% of Energy Needs
Show Comments