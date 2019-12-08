Fighting Big Fish
Fighting big fish takes good gear and good technique. “It takes time to learn the angles and moves necessary to force a trout into cooperation,” writes Domenic Swentosky. “But you can cut the learning curve in half by understanding the strength of the tools in your hands. Know how to flex your rod into its backbone, and learn the true breaking strength of your chosen tippet in a real world situation.” Read more via Troutbitten.
←Previous Story
Gearing Up for Winter Fishing
Next Story→
Video Hatch: “Casting Quickly on the Saltwater Flats”
Show Comments