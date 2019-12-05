RIO has announced the release of the new InTouch Long MOW Tips, created to easily cast large flies and designed specifically for anglers using longer Spey rods.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO Launches A Powerful Series Of Sink Tips Designed For Long Spey Rods

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (December 1, 2019) – RIO Products continues to expand its series of sink tips for the Spey angler with its new InTouch Long MOW Tips.

RIO’s InTouch Long MOW Tips are powerful sink tips created to easily cast large flies and designed specifically for anglers using longer Spey rods. Each tip is 15ft in length and has varying lengths of floating/sinking sections to give anglers a complete range of tip options to cover all fishing and water conditions. These Long MOW Tips are perfect for Spey rods of 13ft and more, and for casters that find regular MOW tips too short and continuously blow their anchor.

These tips are the perfect tool to add to a Skagit-style line or head and are available in three different weight series – Medium, for heads under 575 grains, Heavy, for heads between 575-650 grains, and Extra Heavy for heads greater than 650 grains. Each series has 6 different tips within the series, 15ft floating, 10ft floating/5ft sinking, 7.5ft floating/7.5ft sinking, 5ft floating/10ft sinking, 2.5ft floating/12.5ft sinking, and a full 15ft sinking tip for the deepest dredges. Each tip has a MSRP of $29.99, and can be found at an authorized RIO dealer, or online.

