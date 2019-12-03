Podcast Episode: “Kuchook, Kamchatka’s Bear Dog”
Kamchatka, Russia, has a reputation for big steelhead and big bears. “Each year Kamchatka’s many bears and a few fortunate anglers cross streamside paths in a shared pursuit of the elusive steelhead. In order to protect their clients, local Kamchatka guides use dogs to keep the hungry bears at bay. Enter Kuchook – arguably the most bad-ass alpha dog in the region.” No other dog was as respected and loved as Kuchook. Sadly, Kuchook was recently brought down by a bear. Guide Greg Kennedy and industry rep / photographer, John Sherman join the Barbless podcast to celebrate Kuchook’s legacy, share some special moments on the water with him, and pay tribute to Kamchatka’s Top Alpha Dog, Kuchook. Listen here.
Podcast Episode: Tricia Bratcher Talks Weed and Watersheds