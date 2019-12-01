Podcast Episode: Tricia Bratcher Talks Weed and Watersheds

In this episode of Barbless podcast, biologist Tricia Bratcher talks about the impacts of DIY “off grid” marijuana farmers on anadromous waterways in Northern California. “Tricia is a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and helped develop the information and tools needed to define the potential stressors caused by marijuana production using an impact measurement methodology provided by the EPA called Casual Analysis. Tricia walks us through how this works and shares some insights collected from her time on this project.” Listen here.