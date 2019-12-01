Pebble Mine Impact Tool

A new informational tool aims to make critiques of the Pebble Mine project’s draft environmental review more accessible. “The Pebble Salmon Impact Tool is a 607-page document put together by the Bristol Bay Native Corporation. It compiles state and federal agency comments on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ draft environmental impact statement for Pebble. Sections are colored-coded and divided into risks, deficiencies and suggested improvements.” Via KDLG.