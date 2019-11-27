Video Hatch: “COSTA x TBF Blue Marlin Satellite Tagging Expedition”
Costa has partnered with The Billfish Foundation to promote essential science for blue marlin in the Gulf of Mexico. “Getting tags on those fish means so much to the management and conservation,” says Ellen Peel, President at The Billfish Foundation, about the effort to place satellite tags on blue marlin to learn more about their habitat, migratory behavior and more.
