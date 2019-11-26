Video Hatch: “Five Flies for November 2019”

In this month’s “Top 5” video from Trouts Fly Fishing, Head Guide Scott Dickson sets out on the South Platte for small-fly fishing in winter conditions. “With dropping flows and temperatures of late fall, it’s time to break out the small bugs and get a little techy. Blue-winged olives and midges will be the primary fare for trout in the Rocky Mountains on both freestones and tailwaters alike for the upcoming month.”