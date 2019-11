In this helpful article, Domenick Swentosky writes about the differences between using weighted flies vs. using split shot. “Weighted flies catch fish. And split shot works too. It’s one of those timeless tools that will never go away. It’s how I got my fathead minnows to the bottom as a kid. And it’s a useful way to get nymphs and streamers down there too. I say try it all.” Read more via Troutbitten.