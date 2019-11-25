Podcast Episode: Joe Humphreys on The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast

In a new episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, host Tom Rosenbauer sits down with Joe Humphreys. “He’s been an innovative angler all his life (he was “Euro-nymphing” before the Europeans), but even more impressive is his love of life and fly fishing, and his energy on the river in his ninth decade. Joe talks about how to stay young on the river, how to fish nymphs at night, and about the inspirational new film about his life called Live The Stream: The Story of Joe Humphreys.” Listen here.