Video Hatch: “Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing + Ocean Conservancy”

The Ocean Conservancy and Project Healing Waters have teamed up to host an ocean cleanup in Key West and sponsor the Lower Keys Guides Association’s Sugarloaf Showdown fishing tournament. “Together, we collected more than 4,000 lbs of trash and the fishing tournament went single-use plastic-free for the first time – bringing us that much closer to our goal to remove and divert 54 tons of waste from Florida’s coast and waterways as a part of our Super Bowl Host Committee partnership.” Read more in this article via Forbes.