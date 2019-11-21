Video Hatch: “Fish-Skull Disco Deceiver”
In this tying tutorial from Flymen Fishing Company, learn to tie Paul Brown’s Disco Deceiver. “For targeting everything from pike to brown trout in endless color combinations, the Disco Deceiver is a ton of fun to fish and tie. Combining Fish-Skull Articulated Fish-Spines in the middle of the fly’s body gives it two extra break points for movement and a Fish-Skull Baitfish Head helps get this fly to the strike zone quickly.
←Previous Story
Secret to Tying Articulated Streamers
Show Comments