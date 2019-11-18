In a new documentary from Uncage The Soul Productions, “we pick up where our feature-length film, “Mending The Line” leaves off. “Mending The Line” told the story of WWII veteran and legendary fly fisherman, Frank Moore, returning to Normandy, France, with his wife, Jeanne, to fly fish the rivers where he once fought as a soldier.

It was during the production of “Mending The Line” that Frank met Rusty Lininger, a young Iraq War veteran, who was traumatized by war and was finding his own healing through tying flies and fly fishing. In “Casting It Forward” Rusty and his family gathers to honor Frank and Jeanne’s lifelong dedication to the conservation of the Steamboat Creek watershed, a natural sanctuary that will now be preserved thanks to their efforts, so that others may continue to find healing along the North Umpqua River.” Watch here.