Casting for Recovery and Buff, Inc. have announced the expansion of their partnership to include a customized BUFF collection of which ten percent of gross sales will benefit CfR and Buff, Inc. will be recognized as a National Sponsor going into 2020.

Casting for Recovery Adds BUFF® as a 2020 National Sponsor

From Buff:

In an effort to provide support, relief, and a healing resource to women with breast cancer, Casting for Recovery® (CfR) and Buff, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of BUFF®, proudly announce the expansion of their partnership to include a customized BUFF® collection of which ten percent of gross sales will benefit CfR and recognition from the organization as a National Sponsor going into 2020.

Casting for Recovery, a national nonprofit organization providing fly fishing retreats for women with breast cancer at no cost, and BUFF, creators of versatile performance headwear for all-season outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and anglers, began a partnership in 2014. Centered around the fly fishing community and spending time on the water as a restorative activity, there was a natural synergy in the collaboration.

“We are thrilled to continue growing our alliance with BUFF,” says Whitney Milhoan, CfR Executive Director. “They are an outstanding partner in supporting the women we serve and helping us raise awareness about the importance of connecting with nature as part of the healing process.”

For women in active treatment who experience hair loss, BUFF headwear offers safety from UV rays; physical and emotional comfort; and a fashionable alternative in the many ways it can be worn – neck gaiter, hood, balaclava, cap, foulard, etc. BUFF will be outfitting every participant attending CfR 2019 retreats with the special edition headwear, as well as donating hundreds of units of this custom product to help CfR raise funds to support its programs nationwide.

“Our partnership with Casting for Recovery is a true embodiment of our values,” said BUFF Marketing Manager Kevin Walker. “We actively encourage all BUFF fans, especially the anglers, to approach nature with a certain thoughtfulness that considers community; personal health, whether mental and/or physical; and the value of what fishing and the outdoors offers. We’re thrilled to continue to provide resources to Casting for Recovery and each of their participants as they experience the connective and healing power of being outdoors, surrounded by strong and resilient women.”

The custom CfR collection is printed on BUFF’s Original Multifunctional Headwear, a product that was recently re-engineered with a 4-Way, seamless, ULTRA STRETCH fabric construction that boasts UPF 50 protection, and uses 100% recycled REPREVE® Performance Microfiber.

The CfR BUFF custom product is available online only for $22.

About Casting for Recovery ®

Casting for Recovery® (CfR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1996 featuring a unique retreat program that combines breast cancer education and peer support with the therapeutic sport of fly fishing. The program offers opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life and experience healing connections with other women and nature. CfR retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages and all stages of treatment or recovery, at no cost to the participants.

About BUFF®

Founded in 1991, BUFF® is the original multifunctional headwear brand, having premiered and innovated the tubular headwear category. Partnering with superior manufacturers of raw materials and incorporating state-of-the-art fabric technologies such as HeiQ, Polygiene®, Primaloft and 100 percent Merino wool, BUFF® has built a world-renowned lifestyle brand recognized by athletes and outdoor enthusiasts for its quality, craftsmanship, and customizable design and style options. BUFF® products are sold in more than 70 countries across the globe and top outdoor sporting retailers across the U.S. Original Buff is headquartered in Spain and its subsidiary, Buff, Inc, is located in Santa Rosa, California.