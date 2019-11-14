Mastering a Figure Eight Retrieve

“The elusive musky’s tendency to follow flies to the boat without striking is part of what makes them so frustratingly elusive and captivating,” writes Matthew Reilly. “To combat this habit, Esox anglers regularly employ a boatside technique known as the figure-eight to convert those following fish into hooked and, hopefully, bagged fish. Knowing how to effectively employ a figure-eight will increase your success as a musky angler, and enrich your overall experience.” Learn how to execute an effective figure eight retrieve in this article via Hatch Magazine.