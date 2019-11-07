Podcast Episode: Shawn Combs Talks Spey Fishing

In this episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast, Shawn Combs, Orvis rod and reel designer and head of Orvis Rod & Tackle product development, talks all things Spey fishing with host Tom Rosenbauer. “Last year, Shawn devoted a lot of time to using a “trout Spey” rod, committing himself to swinging flies through the entire reach of the Battenkill in Vermont over the course of the season,” explains Rosenbauer. “If you have been thinking about trying to swing wet flies or small streamers for trout with a two-handed rod, also known as “Micro Spey,” this will be a valuable lesson for you.” Listen here.