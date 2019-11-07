Ethics of Fishing the Spawn

Fall is the prime spawning season for some trout species, and in this article, Domenick Swentosky tackles the subject of whether or not to fish when trout are spawning. “Many anglers advise staying off the water entirely during the spawn, and I see the point — leave the fish alone and allow them the free space to produce the next generation of trout,” he writes. “But my approach is different. Because trout don’t spawn everywhere, there are many safe places to fish. And not all fish participate, either. In fact, the majority of trout in the river are not involved with the spawn.” Via Troutbitten.