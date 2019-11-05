RIO Products has announced the release of the new DirectCore Permit Line. “The front taper and weight distribution have been designed to give soft presentations so as not to spook wary Perms, while maintaining enough power to easily cast weighted crab patterns and cope with typical saltwater winds.”

Read more in the press release below.

Enhance Your Flats Experience With RIO’s DirectCore Permit Line

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (November 1, 2019) – If casting to wary permit is the sport, RIO’s new DirectCore Permit line is the right tool for the job.

The line features an easy casting taper that loads the rod instantly and at close range and features a long back taper for stable “pickups” at distance, and fast, 2nd shot casts. The front taper and weight distribution have been designed to give soft presentations so as not to spook wary Perms, while maintaining enough power to easily cast weighted crab patterns and cope with typical saltwater winds.

Each line is built on RIO’s low-stretch, low-memory DirectCore that is extremely easy to straighten and ensures that the fly line never retracts into coils on the water, yet retains the stiffness needed to cast in hot conditions. The DirectCore Permit line is offered in 8 through 10-weight sizes and comes in a sand/orange/aqua blue color scheme. Find them at your nearest RIO dealer for $119.99.

Click here for more information.

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.