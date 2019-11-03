{"pos":"top","cat":"videos","type":"article","format":"default"}

“Live the Stream” Available to Stream Online November 5th

November 3, 2019 By: Erin Block

“Live The Stream” is the inspiring life story of Pennsylvania’s fly fishing legend, Joe Humphreys. “A visually stunning film, anyone with a pulse can appreciate Joe’s contagious spirit and, at 86-years-young, trout streams are his fountains of youth. This is an emotion-packed adventure and Joe will catch your heart in this powerful tale of tenacity, life and love.” Pre-order and stream the film via iTunes.