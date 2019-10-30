Moonlit Glass Fly Rod Giveaway Winner Announced

David Merical of central Iowa was the winner of the random drawing for the Moonlit Lunar S Glass Fly Rod Giveaway sponsored by Moonlit and MidCurrent in October.

Says David of his fishing: “I flyfish for everything… bluegills, crappies, trout, largemouth & smallmouth bass, carp, catfish… If it swims, I’ll try to catch it on flies. I had tried to teach myself to flyfish many years ago. I caught fish, but wasn’t convinced it was the right thing at the time. I tried it again a number of years later, with a different fly rod. I fell in love. Just casting that rod brought a smile to my face. I haven’t looked back.”

David selected the Lunar S 8-weight to use for bass and carp fishing.

CONGRATULATIONS, David!