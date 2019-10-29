Rethinking Short Rods for Small Streams

Anglers tend to match length of rod with the size of the water they’re fishing. However, in this article, Kent Klewein writes about why that isn’t always the best strategy. “Most of the time we end up going with the status quo, which is the obvious and most popular method for the fly fishing situation at hand. Sometimes, however, if we’re not afraid to think outside of the box, and open to use an unorthodox approach, it has the potential to end up performing even better for us on the water.” Via Gink & Gasoline.