Swing Season: The Winter Crew

The change of seasons often prompts a change of fishing partners as well. “The winter crew is largely absent from the rest of the year’s fishing schedule,” writes Gregory Fitz. “Many of the fair weather trout and bass fishing pals disappear for a few months. Some friends will turn their attention to tropical locations and elaborate crab patterns. Others spend evenings waxing skis and looking toward the mountains each morning for evidence of fresh powder. But a few regulars stick around for the grind and folks you haven’t seen or talked to since early last spring suddenly resurface.” Read the essay in full via Sage.