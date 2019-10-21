Fly Fishing is the New Bird Watching
A recent article by Alexandra Marvar calls fly fishing the new bird watching, both of which are gaining popularity with a younger generation. “For those who can afford the leisure time and some rudimentary equipment, it offers a reason to be outdoors, a closer connection to nature, an avenue for environmentalism, built-in community, opportunity for creative expression, and a lifetime’s worth of niche expertise.” Read more via The New York Times.
←Previous Story
Complete Guide to Tenkara Fishing
Show Comments