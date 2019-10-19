Lahontan Cutthroats Stocked in Lake Tahoe

For the first time, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Lahontan National Fish Hatchery Complex will stock several thousand large (12-14”) Pilot Peak Lahontan cutthroat trout into their home waters of Lake Tahoe. “The Lahontan cutthroat trout is the only trout native to the Lake Tahoe Basin. What was once a top predator in the area was thought to be extinct. Now, over the course of three days about 5,000 fish will be placed in Lake Tahoe.” Read more via 2 News.