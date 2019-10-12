Harmful Effects of Hatchery Programs
New research suggests hatchery salmon may be causing more harm than good to wild salmon populations. By introducing weaker genetics to the wild gene pool, the long-term genetic fitness of the population is affected, impacting its ability to survive and reproduce. “Fisheries managers are coming around to the idea that hatcheries, while providing fish to commercial and sport fishermen, can also harm, rather than supplement, the wild stock.” Read more via SeafoodSource.
