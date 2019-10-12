Deep Water Cay Shutters Operations
Deep Water Cay has announced it will cease operations due to after effects of Hurricane Dorian. “With no idea when power will be restored to East End, and no structures that can be connected on the island, no housing, offices, functioning water or sewage treatment plants in place we have simply been forced by mother nature to close,” said Paul R Vahldiek, Jr., president of DWC. Via Eyewitness News.
←Previous Story
Packing Tips for Fly Fishing Travel
Show Comments