Podcast Episode: “The Secret Life of Steelhead with John McMillen”

In this episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, guest John McMillen joins host Tom Rosenbauer to talk about all things steelhead. “Besides being a lifelong steelhead angler, John has spent hundreds of days snorkeling steelhead rivers observing them, and at one time he was fishing about 345 days a year. John has worked professionally for the US Forest Service, the Hoh Indian Tribe, the Wild Salmon Center, and recently for NOAA on the Elwha dam removal project. Despite his lifetime of studying the life history and ecology of steelhead, John remains an optimist on the future of steelhead and it gives us hope that someone who understands them so well feels they have a chance of survival.” Listen here.