Simms® Launches New Fall 2019 Collection Designed to Keep Anglers Fishing in All Conditions

Bozeman, Mont. – October 2, 2019 – You get one life. Fish it well. It is Simms’ new mantra and the inspiration for a new Fall 2019 Collection that keeps anglers on the water, fishing comfortably no matter what mother nature throws at them. The full lineup features layering and insulated outerwear allowing anglers to fish in a wide range of temperatures and conditions. This bar-raising collection was made possible by meticulous product development, strategic use of materials and continued industry-leading innovations.

Simms®, on its mission to inspire the world to fish, has focused on key products to keep anglers comfortable in cold weather conditions. The new outer layers from the Fall 2019 Collection include the West Fork Jacket, MidCurrent Hooded Jacket and ExStream® BiComp Hoody – all available for men and women. Also included in the lineup is the new Men’s Rogue Vest and Men’s Rogue Hoody.

The new West Fork Jacket utilizes Cross Core Gold, PrimaLoft’s® highest rated insulation, to create the warmest jacket Simms offers. The jacket features a Toray® outer with stitch-less baffling, a three-point adjustable storm hood, shingled cuffs to keep the elements out and a zippered chest and hand pockets. The Men’s West Fork Jacket is available in Raven and Saddle Brown, in sizes small to triple extra-large. The Women’s West Fork Jacket is available in Blackberry and Raven, in sizes extra small to double extra-large.



Offering a midpoint option for warmth, the new Men’s and Women’s MidCurrent Hooded Jacket is lightweight and features a buttery-soft Toray exterior with PrimaLoft Cross Core Gold insulation to promote warmth and cut bulk. The new jacket features zippered hand pockets, a zippered interior pocket, a three-point adjustable storm hood and a water-shedding stretch woven cuff. As an added features, the jacket’s chest pocket includes a two-way zipper allowing anglers to stuff the jacket inside the pocket for supreme packability. The men’s option is available in Storm, Dark Stone and Raven, in sizes small to triple extra-large. The women’s jacket is available in Anvil and Phlox, in sizes extra small to double extra-large.

For milder days, Simms debuts the ExStream BiComp Hoody for men and women. The new water-shedding, insulated pull-on hoody features a stitch-less quilted construction and a stretch-fleece lower for the perfect under-wader or bib layering piece. The new hoody utilizes PrimaLoft Cross Core Gold insulation in the upper for added warmth in the upper body and ultra-durable Toray Karuishi stretch-fleece fabric in the lower for warmth and mobility. The hoody also features a fully insulated hood with elastic binding, zippered chest pocket which the jacket can easily stuff inside and water shedding cuffs with thumb loops. The men’s option is available in Ibiza and Raven, in sizes small to double extra-large. The women’s hoody is available in Blackberry and Raven, in sizes extra small to double extra-large.

Rounding out the new outerwear options for Fall 2019, the men’s Rogue Vest and men’s Rogue Hoody are designed for everyday style and cooler weather comfort. The Rogue Vest features a soft brushed-fleece interior and tough soft shell exterior with DWR treatment for water resistance, and zippered chest pocket and open hand warmer pockets. The vest is available in Tan and Raven, in sizes small to quadruple extra-large. The Rogue Hoody utilizes the same soft brushed-fleece interior and DWR treated soft shell exterior and features a three-panel hood with draw cord. The new hoody is available in Hex Camo Croc, Hex Camo Carbon, Storm, Tan, Saddle brown and Raven, in sizes small to quadruple extra-large.

The Simms 2019 Fall Collection also features several new options for what to wear under the new Simms outerwear. The collection includes two new everyday shirts for men and women – the Men’s Tongass Long-Sleeve Shirt and the Women’s Sunrise Tunic. Both shirts are comfortably worn over base layers, but can also take anglers effortlessly from the water to a casual dinner out. The men’s Tongass is a durable, versatile long-sleeved shirt built with stretch-woven polyester for easy bushwhacking to your favorite water. It features a DWR-treated fabric for water resistance, double-layered fabric in the elbows for durability and zippered chest pockets for storage. The men’s shirt is available in Admirable Blue and Tan, and sizes small to double extra-large. The new women’s Sunrise Tunic is a lightweight, wicking polyester flannel tunic featuring flapped chest pockets with hidden snaps, shaped form and back drop hem design for extra coverage, along with an adjustable hem for customizable length. The Sunrise Tunic is available in Caribbean Plaid and Spiced Coral Plaid, and sizes extra small to double extra-large.

When the temperature starts to cool down and it’s time to consider light base layers, the new men’s and women’s Lightweight Core Top and Bottom provide next-to-skin layers to keep body heat in. The Lightweight Core Top and Bottom feature moisture wicking and anti-odor fabric for all the layering warmth you want for the weight. The men’s bottoms feature an operational fly for convenience, while the women’s bottoms feature a high waist and stirrups for layering comfort. The Women’s Lightweight Core Top is available in Faded Denim and Black, and the bottom is available in Black, in sizes extra small through double extra-large. The Men’s Lightweight Core Top is available in Rich Blue and Carbon, and the bottom is available in Carbon, in sizes small through triple extra-large.

Simms has also added a new mid-weight option for late fall and winter fishing, the Men’s Midweight Core Bottom, Men’s Midweight Core Quarter Zip and the Women’s Fleece Midlayer Bottom. The Men’s Midweight top and bottom are constructed from moisture-wicking fabric and feature a soft, anti-microbial polyester interior, perfect for layering under waders or bibs. The Men’s Midweight Core Quarter Zip is available in Rich Blue and Carbon, and the bottom is available in Carbon in sizes small through triple extra-large. The new Women’s Fleece Midlayer Bottom combines anti-odor and wicking grid-fleece fabrics for boosting on-the-water warmth. The new women’s bottoms feature a wide draw cord waistband that won’t dig in, hand warmer pockets and elastic cuffs so your bottoms stay in place. The Women’s Fleece Midlayer Bottom is available in Raven and sizes extra small to double extra-large.

Simms’ new Fall 2019 Collection is now available online and at authorized Simms retailers. To see the collection in its entirety, or for more information, visit www.SimmsFishing.com.

