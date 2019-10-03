Podcast Episode: “Brett Zundel on The Fly Fishing Insider”

In this episode of the Fly Fishing Insider podcast, Brett Zundel of Loon Outdoors is the guest. “Brett takes listeners through the emotional past that loon has encountered with how the company came to be and the many many challenges that loon has faced. We learn that loon has always had a super strong focus on eco wise and preservation of the environment while fly fishing. Loon announces to us some new products that we can expect to see this year.” Listen here.