Top Reason to Tie Your Own Flies

Tying your own flies can give an angler a mental advantage on the water. “Custom flies are confidence flies,” writes Domenick Swentosky. “The slight variations on a Hare’s Ear nymph that a fly tyer wraps on the hook are what connect us to the fly. It’s more personal, more individual and ultimately more effective. We fish our own patterns with conviction, certain that our adjustments and refinements are what make the fly a fish-catcher.” Via Troutbitten.