Orvis has announced the launch of their 50/50 On the Water Film Tour, aimed to highlight and inspire more women to get out on the water and discover the joys of fly fishing.

Orvis Launches 50/50 On the Water Film Tour

Tour aims to inspire and celebrate women in fly fishing

MANCHESTER, Vermont – Outdoor retailer Orvis has launched a film tour as part of their 50/50 On the Water campaign aimed to inspire more women to get out on the water and discover the joys of fly fishing.

The family-friendly film tour features 90-plus minutes of storytelling, highlighting anglers and fisheries from around the world. Films include Orvis’s latest 50/50 On the Water film, as well as stories of connection, recovery and conservation that take the audience from the Smith River to Glacier National Park to Greenland and French Polynesia. Events and showings are hosted by retail and nonprofit partners and proceeds will be donated to the local nonprofit partner of their choice. A full list of the films can be found on the Orvis blog.

The tour is part of the 50/50 On the Water movement, initiated by Orvis to inspire and celebrate women in the sport. It includes women-specific gear development, education, adventure experiences, nonprofit partnerships and storytelling.

“This initiative is an industry-wide endeavor,” says Jackie Kutzer, one of the catalysts behind the 50/50 movement. “Brands across the industry came together to thoughtfully curate a collection of films that celebrate women and conservation within the sport. We wanted to make it easy for folks to create and host their own event. This will hopefully be the first of many women-centric events to keep building on our momentum of reaching gender parity in the world of fly fishing.”

Retail and nonprofit organizations interested in hosting a stop on the tour and supporting the cause can click here to sign up. Hosts receive a full event package including films, raffle prizes and marketing materials. The tour is limited to 100 events, first come, first served. Questions should be directed to [email protected]

About 50/50 on the Water (www.5050onthewater.orvis.com):

The 50/50 on the Water campaign aims to inspire more women to get out on the water and discover the joys of fly fishing. According to the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, just thirty-one percent of fly anglers are women. By breaking down some of the barriers that keep women from enjoying time on the water, we can add new perspectives and bring new voices into the sport. And, if we are going to protect what we love through conservation efforts, the more voices the better.

About The Orvis Company:

Founded in 1856, we believe the most meaningful experiences are created by sharing the love of nature and being inspired by its endless possibilities. Orvis pioneered the mail order industry in the United States, operates more than 80 retail stores in the U.S and the U.K., and maintains a network of over 400 dealers worldwide as a trusted source of discovery and adventure in the natural world. We promise to open the door to extraordinary outdoor experiences, and to protect nature by committing 5% of our pretax profits each year to conservation efforts worldwide.

Learn more at Orvis.com.