Much like Little Free Libraries for sharing books , at “flybraries,” anglers can leave a fly to share, or take one if they need one. From the backside of signs at boat ramps in South Florida to river-side signs in Alaska, The Flybrary Project connects fly fishers across the world with one another—educating visitors of the fisheries and promoting comradery amongst strangers who share the same passion.” Read more via Boing Boing.