Podcast Episode: Bill Fitzsimmons on Anchored

On the most recent episode of Anchored, guest Bill Fitzsimmons sits down for an interesting conversation with host April Vokey. “From Christmas Island in the early 1980s, the early days of fly fishing for tarpon, and owning a fly shop in Basalt, Colorado, Bill knows the fishing industry as much as anyone. In this episode, we discuss the early days of saltwater destinations, fly size, and if catch-and-release fishing is selfish.” Listen here.