Hurricane Dorian Relief and Recovery Fund
The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and the Bahamas National Trust have established the Hurricane Dorian Relief and Recovery Fund to benefit fishing guides, lodge staff and others in the Bahamas’ fishing industry who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian, the worst natural disaster in the nation’s history. Learn more about how you can help in this post via BTT.
