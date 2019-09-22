Fishing for Greenback Cutthroat Trout

Recently, in his quest to catch a fish in each of the 50 U.S. states, Matt Miller visited the alpine lakes of Colorado’s highcountry to fish for native greenback cutthroat trout.“The fish I sought had one of the most complicated conservation journeys imaginable,” he writes. “It had been declared extinct. Not once, but twice. It was initially doomed due to the interests of anglers. Then it was saved from the brink by the extinction of anglers.” Read more via Cool Green Science.