Fall Fishing for Smallmouth
Fall is one of the best times of the year for anglers to target smallmouth bass. “The fall brings positive changes in fish behavior and fishing conditions from cooler air temperatures and increased rainfall,” writes Kent Klewein. “For the first time in several months, water temperatures drop significantly on reservoirs which triggers an increase in baitfish activity.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
Science of Stalking Fish
Preparing for Fishing Off the Grid
